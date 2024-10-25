Axarquia Aerodrome to expand

By Catherine McGeer •
Soaring to new heights
Image: Wikipedia/ Javier Bravo Muñoz
THE Axarquia Aerodrome in Vélez-Málaga is gearing up for expansion with an additional 16,500 square metres of platform space, thanks to a rise in commercial and private flights. The local government, led by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, has signed an agreement with the Real Aeroclub de Málaga to help unclog and free up operations at the aerodrome.
This newly acquired land will serve as a parking and operational area for aircraft, boosting local tourism and agriculture while providing a solid alternative to Málaga-Costa del Sol International Airport. Lupiáñez expressed his excitement about the project, stating, ‘This is a significant step forward for the aerodrome, potentially paving the way for more expansions in the future.’
Currently, the aerodrome sees nearly 20,000 flights a year, making it a vital economic engine for the region. Jesús Guerrero Segovia, president of the aeroclub, highlighted that this expansion will help meet growing demand while ensuring safety and accessibility for aviation fans and tourists.
