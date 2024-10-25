By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 22:04 • 1 minute read

Flanders region. Credit: Shutterstock, Werner Lerooy

Belgium’s Flanders region has reportedly allocated over €902 million for extensive motorway upgrades in 2024, focusing on road, bridge and tunnel improvements.

This ambitious project aims to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance safety and modernise key transport routes, which is vital for Belgium’s central role in Europe’s trade and logistics network.

Flemish motorways set for transformations

By the end of 2024, 41 major roadwork projects will have been completed across the Flemish motorway network. As highlighted by Flemish Minister for Mobility and Public Works, Lydia Peeters, the upgrades span a wide variety of works. In a statement to The Brussels Times, Peeters said, “The interventions are very diverse. They range from renewals of the road surface to the installation of noise barriers, the construction of rush-hour lanes, and the conversion of traffic complexes.”

Antwerp’s crucial role in European logistics

Antwerp holds a vital place in European and global logistics, thanks to its strategic location on the river Scheldt, which connects to the Meuse and Rhine rivers. The city, also known as the “diamond capital of the world,” contributes significantly to Belgium’s economy through its globally-renowned diamond trade and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges – the second-largest port in Europe. These upgrades will support Antwerp’s infrastructure.

Belgium’s Oosterweel Project

The significant investment is separate from the notable Oosterweel project, which will reportedly cost an additional €7 billion and aims to connect the Left Bank and Right Bank in northern Antwerp. This massive project has faced additional complexities due to PFAS pollution concerns from a nearby 3M factory, raising both environmental and financial costs. The Oosterweel project is expected to improve connectivity around Antwerp’s critical industrial and commercial zones.

Authorities are working to minimise congestion impacts. As noted by Peeters, “There will be route controls, and the road police will also keep an eye on things.” Additionally, a national campaign encourages the public to stay informed on the ongoing works and any traffic changes. According to Express, January 2024 alone saw record-breaking congestion levels, and commuters have voiced their concerns over potential roadwork delays.

