Besiki Sushi & Japanese cuisine

By EWN • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 14:00 • 1 minute read

Besiki Japanese Restaurant Credit: Besiki

Besiki Sushi, located in Palma de Nova, is a standout destination for lovers of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant combines a modern approach with traditional Japanese dishes, providing a dining experience that is both authentic and innovative. With a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients, Besiki Sushi offers a wide variety of dishes, from classic sushi and sashimi to more creative maki rolls and tempura. Their menu is thoughtfully curated to cater to different tastes, making it ideal for both seasoned sushi enthusiasts and newcomers to Japanese food.

One of the unique features of Besiki Sushi is their commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, ensuring freshness and supporting the local community. This dedication to quality is reflected in every dish they serve, from the meticulously prepared sushi to the flavourful ramen and udon noodles. The restaurant also caters to dietary preferences with vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a satisfying meal.

In addition to dine-in services, Besiki Sushi Palma offers takeaway and delivery options, allowing customers to enjoy their favourite dishes from the comfort of their homes. Their user-friendly website makes it easy to browse the menu and place orders online, offering a seamless experience for busy customers.

The ambiance of the restaurant is warm and welcoming, blending minimalist Japanese design with modern touches. Whether you’re dining solo, with friends, or for a special occasion, the attentive staff ensures a memorable experience. For those looking to explore Japanese cuisine in Palma Nova, Besiki Sushi is an excellent choice, offering a perfect balance of tradition and modernity.

For more information you can contact by visit their website (www.besikisushi.es) or calling +34 871 052 191. You will find them in Avenida de la Playa 3 in Palma Nova. You can also visit of facebook #BesikiSushiPalmanova.

Avda. de la Platija 4, 07181 Palma Nova

871 052 191

Sponsored