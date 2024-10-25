By Nina Cook • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 22:30 • 1 minute read

Carmen Mola offer insights into their work at the launch of "El Clan" in Mojácar. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojácar

Acclaimed writing trio “Carmen Mola” unveiled their latest novel, El Clan, to an enthusiastic crowd at Mojácar’s Multi-Uses Centre, launching the newest edition of the ‘Mojácar Espacio Literario’ series.

This literary gathering, supported by Mojácar Council, marks the start of a new wave of cultural events designed to boost the municipality’s cultural presence and arts profile.

Carmen Mola presents El Clan in Mojácar

During the event, the three authors behind the Carmen Mola pseudonym—Jorge Díaz, Antonio Mercero, and Agustín Martínez—shared fascinating insights into their creative teamwork and the intriguing process behind El Clan. The presentation featured a lively Q&A session, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect directly with the authors and engage in meaningful discussions.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Fran García, emphasised the significance of such events for fostering local culture, stating, “It is a source of pride for us that authors of the stature of Carmen Mola choose Mojácar to present their work. Our locality is not only a place of natural beauty, but also a meeting place for culture. Events like this reinforce our commitment to bringing quality activities to our residents and visitors.”

To close, Jorge Díaz announced that his next solo novel will be set in Mojácar, thrilling attendees and reinforcing the strong connection between these celebrated authors and the locality. Initiatives like these further cement Mojácar’s reputation as a cultural centre in Almería, drawing prestigious events and enriching the region’s artistic landscape.

Find more Euro Weekly News