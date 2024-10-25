Cartagena Book Fair draws crowds

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 20:20 • 1 minute read

Celebrating Literature in Cartagena Images: Cartagena.es

THE Cartagena Book Fair has hit all the right notes this year, drawing in crowds and boosting sales in its new spot at Plaza Juan XXIII. Mayor Noelia Arroyo is thrilled with the change, calling it a win for the city and a fantastic way to encourage a love for reading.

Celebrating Local and National Talent

Over four days, the fair featured about thirty exhibitors, showcasing everything from bestsellers to local authors. Ignacio Jáudenes, the culture delegate, couldn’t be happier with how things turned out, saying, ‘This 31st edition has really put us back on the map as one of Spain’s must-visit literary events.’ He added that reaching out to kids is super important for the local government.

Looking Ahead: Excitement for Next Year’s Fair

The fair also honoured the legacies of Cartagena’s celebrated poets, José María Álvarez and María Teresa Cervantes. Plus, it gave a spotlight to emerging talents like Raúl Quinto, this year’s National Narrative Prize winner. Although author María José Solano couldn’t make it due to train troubles, book lovers enjoyed a treasure trove of stories throughout the fair. With so much success, everyone is already excited for next year’s event!

