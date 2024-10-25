Cártama lad, welterweight champ of Europe

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 1:02 • 1 minute read

Winner: Samuel Molina of Cártama. Credit: Samuel Molina, Facebook.

Cártama local boy Samuel Molina Vivar, known as ‘La Esencia,’ has just been named European Welterweight boxing champion.

Molina won the title after defeating defending champion Jordy Weiss in a bout played out in the French town of Leval. Previously, Molina had been the Spanish champion in the lightweight, superlight, and superwelterweight categories, as well as the young world champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in welterweight, a member of the Spanish national team, and the champion of the Ibero-American lightweight title IBO (International Boxing Organisation).

Currently, Samuel Molina is being celebrated in Cártama as the hero of the town, a testimony to his dedication, discipline, and constant effort.

Unanimous decision of the judges, without any doubt or debate

The Cártama native won on points over his opponent by unanimous decision of the judges, without any doubt or debate. ‘The Essence’ was superior for almost the entire fight. The first five rounds were somewhat more even, but the following four tipped the balance in favour of the Spaniard, causing euphoria in his team before the end of the evening.

This is how he gained his 30th victory as a professional and one of the most important of his still-short career. After the fight, Samuel Molina made the following statement: ‘Thanks to all the fans in Malaga, both those who believed in me and those who didn’t. I just want to tell the younger ones that it is possible. I have worked and worked every day; I have dreamed of fights like today’s. I haven’t stopped working; it is the most demanding sport. I fell and I got up again; this is where you show that you are a true champion.’