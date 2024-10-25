By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 15:13 • 1 minute read

Image: Tokar / Shutterstock.com.

The University of Alicante’s University Headquarters in Sax is hosting an exhibition.

The exhibition concentrates on the town’s historic castle at the Casa Alberto Sols, showcasing three models that illustrate the fortress’s evolution over time.

The exhibition is open to the public until November 22.

Castle Transformation

Visitors can explore the castle’s origins during the Almohad period, its transformation under the rule of Los Manueles, and its expansion during the era of the Marquisate of Villena.

Additionally, the exhibition features two full-scale replicas of 15th-century bombards, the cannons used by the Count of Cocentaina during the castle’s conquest. These cannons, named the “Duchess” and the “Cocentaina,” remained in the castle after the conquest.

Archaeological Artefacts

Alongside these models and replicas, the exhibition includes archaeological artefacts from both Almohad and Christian periods, offering further insight into the castle’s history. An illustrated catalogue detailing the castle’s transformations over the centuries is also on display.

To complement the exhibition, a screening of Fructuoso Sampere’s historical film, The Rebirth of a Castle, filmed in Super 8 format between 1968 and 1971, can also be watched. The film provides a unique glimpse into Sax’s past, featuring local authorities, businesses, the town’s music band, and the residents of Sax.