Cheapest housing in Malaga province

Teba, Malaga province.
Credit: Antonio Ciero Reina - Shutterstock
The average price per square metre in Málaga province reached a new record high recently at €3,397, according to Idealista.
In Málaga city, that figure is €3,095 per square metre, while in some areas of the Costa del Sol the number is above €4,000. For this reason, many are now looking at moving inland to get better bang for their buck.
In the province, the lowest price per metre currently stands in the pueblo blanco of Teba, situated in the local jurisdiction of Antequera. The average price per square metre is currently €495 and dropping. Taking a peek into available homes to buy on the Idealista app, there are several properties in good condition and suitable for a family that are well under €100,000.
Currently in the listings there is a 4-bedroom first-floor flat for just €46,000 in Calle Pepin Lora; a ready-to-move-in 3-bedroom house in Calle Sevilla for €59,000; and a 140-square metre 3-bedroom traditional townhouse in Calle Grande for just €70,000. To put that into some sort of context, the lowest price currently listed on Idealist in Benalmadena Pueblo is for a €77,015 bedsit.
Teba is situated in the northwest of Málaga province, about 70km from the big city with less than 4 thousand inhabitants. Culturally, Teba is famous for a variety of special events, not least its cheese festival and the Douglas Days festival, which celebrates a Scot who helped defeat the Moors. On the downside, the nearest beach is around 80km away.
