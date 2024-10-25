Child cannibalism evidence discovered in cave

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 11:33 • 2 minutes read

Bones and skulls discovered in Cova del Randero in Pedreguer. Alicante. (photo: Alicante town hall)

The MARQ Excavation and Archaeological Research Plan presented findings regarding the discoveries unearthed in Cova del Randero in Pedreguer, Alicante, on Wednesday, October 23rd. The first evidence of child cannibalism in Eastern Spain was officially confirmed on Wednesday. Remains that were found following two excavations in a prehistoric cave in the Alicante region, have proven that child cannibalism did take place in the cave over 6, 400 years ago.

Cannibalism linked to funeral mourning

The team of archaeologists from the Alicante Provincial Council has discovered the first case of child cannibalism in the mountains of the province. During the Neolithic era, it was suggested that cannibalism could have been a selective ritual linked to funeral mourning carried out by the community of shepherds, farmers, and artisans living in the caves.

The bones of two children were analysed

A human jaw belonging to a six-year-old child was first discovered in 2018. In 2021, the ulna of a newborn was found showing signs of a cannibalistic ritual, which may be a unique find in Spain. Both sets of bones had human bite marks on them and The human bites were identified by a team specialising in animal bite marks.

The Cova del Randero has produced firm evidence of ‘human manipulation’

Rafael Martínez, head of the Department of Archeology at the Valencian Institute of Conservation, Restoration and Research said: “The tombstones were made on fresh bone shortly after the death of the two children. There are characteristic stigmata and very clear evidence of human manipulation with a very significant presence in the Cova del Randero,” he added.

The excavation work in the cave has taken 14 years

The excavation work at the caves has been funded for the past 14 years by the Provincial Council of Alicante. The leader of the joint project, Jorge Soler, explained that “cannibalism was a relatively common activity during the Neolithic period throughout Europe, but mainly concentrated in Andalusia as far as the Iberian Peninsula is concerned.” Soler’s colleague Consuelo Roca de Tagore said: “There is a thought in which death is projected into life and commemorates a living and beloved being.”

The cave was also used as a slaughterhouse

The cave consists of an exterior ‘room’ and several other interior ‘rooms’ and the area was believed to have been used as a slaughterhouse where shepherds would take their animals there to be slaughtered. “The exterior was intended for the animals,” said Soler, “and the interior were the shepherds’ rooms.”

The Provincial Council is committed to the historical heritage of Cova del Randero

in 2023, various types of anthropic marks were identified which included cuts made with stone tools for disarticulation and skinning, flexion fractures to access the bone marrow, and human bites, in some cases destroying some parts of the bone. The president of the Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, said the institution “maintains its firm commitment to research through the annual excavation plan of MARQ and, in this case, we have had the opportunity to create alliances to go hand in hand with the Pedreguer City Council during years of work and to value the rich, historical and cultural heritage that the Cova del Randero has.”