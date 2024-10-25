Christmas cake competition, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 14:11 • 1 minute read

Cake baking competition, Estepona. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

Estepona Council has just announced their Christmas cake contest, ‘Dulce Navidad Esteponera’.

The competition will take place on Sunday, December 15 at the Estepona Hospitality School, CESHMA, in the Exhibition and Congress Centre. The registration deadline will end on Friday, November 15.

The ‘Dulce Navidad Esteponera: Festival of Flavours and Traditions, has been organised by the parish, with the collaboration of the Centro de Estudios Superiores de Hostelería and Frutas y Verduras Acosta.

The contest is open to participants over 18 years of age who can submit their sweets as individuals or in groups. Those interested in participating will be able to formalise the registration until November 15, 2024, online or in the General Registry. Along with personal data, they must provide a descriptive report of the proposed recipe, in which all the ingredients are described as well as the cooking process, and also accompanied by a photo or graphic representation of the recipe in any of the categories:

a) Christmas cakes and pies,

b) Traditional sweets reinvented, or

c) Free creations inspired by an Estepona Christmas.

Shortlist for bake off chosen head of hospitality school

The jury will be comprised of professionals in the sector and will be chaired by Ignacio Pascual Madueño, director of CESMA, Estepona Hospitality School. After the registration period, the jury will meet and select 12 culinary competitors for their participation in the face-to-face bake off on December 15.

That day they will be able to cook up their culinary creations at the headquarters of the hospitality school, at the Exhibition and Congress Centre, between 3pm and 5pm.

Among other criteria, the jury will take into account the use of local and typical ingredients of the season, as well as the flavour and texture, the presentation and aesthetics, the originality and creativity, and the relationship of the creations with the theme of the contest ‘Christmas in Estepona’.

The following prizes have been established and will be awarded at the end of the contest: From Estepona Council, a kneader and a professional blender for the best sweet; a basket of products and professional blender from ACOSTA Fruits and Vegetables for the second best recipe; and a complete pastry kit from CESHMA, for the third place.