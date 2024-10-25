Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 13:48 • 5 minutes read

Swan Lake

ON Thursday, October 31, at 9 pm, the Ballet de Kiev will grace the stage of the Auditorium and Convention Centre El Batel in Cartagena, bringing the timeless classic Swan Lake to life. After the overwhelming success of their tours in 2022 and 2023, which left a lasting impression on over 225,000 audience members across Spain, the company is set to enchant once again in 2024.

This year’s performances are particularly poignant, as they reflect the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Ukraine. The ballet promises to be a beautiful evening filled with stunning choreography and emotional depth, reminding attendees of the beauty and resilience of art amidst adversity.

Tickets are already in high demand, so securing a seat at this remarkable event is a must for lovers of ballet and culture. Don’t miss this chance to experience a magical night of dance and storytelling! Tickets are available at auditorioelbatel.es.

Wine Festival

JUMILLA is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘Matavendimia’, which translates to Harvest Festival, the third year of the DOP (Denomination of Origin) Jumilla Wine and Eno tourism Fair, happening on October 26 and 27. This event will take place at the Mercado Central de Abastos (Central Market), establishing itself as a highlight in the Murcia region’s calendar.

Matavendimia is a blend of tradition and innovation in winemaking and tourism. Attendees can taste the wines of 20 local wineries, all eager to showcase their finest wines in a festive atmosphere. The fair promises family-friendly fun with wine tastings, food stalls, artisan crafts, and live music from local bands like BANG! and KARLAN, plus DJ sets to keep the excitement going.

Wine lovers can enjoy themed tastings led by experts, including renowned sommelier María Quílez and winemaker Pedro Sarrión. For those eager to explore, the wineries will offer guided tours, and the local council will organise cultural visits to Jumilla Castle and the historic centre.

Thanks to over 30 dedicated volunteers and support from local associations, Jumilla’s harvest festival continues to grow as a showcase of Jumilla’s winemaking potential. With free entry and commemorative glasses available for just €3, visitors can try a variety of tastings and experience this unforgettable celebration of Jumilla’s rich wine culture.

Classical Evening

ON Saturday, October 26, at 8:00 pm, music lovers in Mazarrón are in for a treat! The Auditorio del Centro Cultural will come alive with the sounds of the Albéniz Trío, featuring an exciting repertoire that includes pieces by renowned composers Dvořák, Turina, and Beethoven.

The talented Spanish-Dutch trio consists of pianist Javier Rameix, cellist Paula Brizuela Carballo, and violinist Luis María Suárez Felipe, each bringing their unique flair to the performance. This concert is part of the CRESCENDO series organised by the local council’s Cultural Department, aimed at celebrating the arts and bringing the community together.

Whether you’re a classical music fan or just looking for a delightful evening out, this event promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy world-class music right in the heart of Mazarrón. Mark your calendars for a night filled with melodies and magic!

Race for Life

GET ready to lace up those running shoes because the 19th MABS Race for Life is back, and it’s better than ever! MABS Mazarron, known for its incredible work supporting those diagnosed with cancer, and their families, is once again hosting this fantastic event. Mark your calendars for October 27 and join the fun — whether you’re walking, running, or even skipping your way around the course, everyone is welcome!

Registration kicks off at 9:30 am with the race starting at 10:00 am. For just €10 for adults and €5 for kids under 12, you’ll get a t-shirt, a medal, and a chance to be a part of something truly special. Plus, no worries about a price hike this year — your entry fee still covers the obligatory Liability insurance.

Entry forms are available at various locations, or you can easily download one from the MABS Mazarron Facebook page. Let’s come together and make a difference — see you at the start line!

Artisan Fair

MARK your calendars for Saturday, November 9, as the beloved Original Artisan Fair returns to the El Faro de Country Club in Mazarrón! Running from 11 am to 3 pm, this annual event celebrates its 16th year, showcasing an array of handcrafted goods made by talented local artisans.

Visitors can explore unique creations, from exquisite jewellery to stunning home decor, with the option to place custom orders directly with the stallholders. This year, the fair continues its tradition of supporting the local community, with an entrance fee of just €1, benefiting MABS Mazarrón, a vital charity in the region.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or simply want to enjoy a day of creativity and craftsmanship, the Original Artisan Fair promises something for everyone. If you’re interested in joining as a stallholder, reach out to Mal Wylde at 0034 626 656 447 or via email at originalartisanfair@gmail.com for more information.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with local artisans and support a great cause while enjoying a delightful day out!

Treasure Hunting

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA is all about supporting those over 50 in the community, offering valuable services like advice, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire—all completely free of charge, thanks to their dedicated team of unpaid volunteers.

To help fund these important services, they’re hosting a Table Top Sale on Saturday, October 26! It’s a great opportunity to declutter your home or discover some amazing bargains. You’ll find a variety of stalls filled with second-hand treasures at fantastic prices—perfect for anyone looking to snag something special.

Join the fun from 10 am to 1 pm at the Age Concern Social Centre garden in Camposol, Sector C. As you explore the stalls, be sure to grab a slice of delicious cake to enjoy while you browse! Whether you want to sell your own items or simply enjoy a morning of treasure hunting, this event is all about bringing the community together for a good cause. So, mark your calendar and don’t miss out on the chance to support Age Concern while having a great time! For more information contact 0034 602 637 842.

History Talk

ON Monday, October 28, Camposol residents can look forward to a fascinating history talk at the Casa Club, kicking off at 10 am. Antonio will be leading the discussion, diving into the intriguing story of Nazi refugees in Murcia. It’s a unique chance to explore a significant chapter of our local history.

If you haven’t signed up yet, no need to worry—there are always extra spaces available! You can add your name on Facebook, swing by the FAST desk outside The Diner in Sector B this Friday from 10 am to 12 pm, or send an email to fun4_fast@outlook.com. Tickets are just €5, and the proceeds go to the FAST charity, which provides vital first aid support in the Camposol community.

This event is not just about history; it’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with your neighbours and support a great cause. Whether you’re a history fan or just curious about the past, come join FAST for an engaging morning at the Casa Club!

