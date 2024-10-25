By Adam Woodward • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 1:58 • 1 minute read

Best Before End, the Costa del Sol's best new shining talent. Credit: Oliva Leung

Estepona Crea, a battle of the bands competition promoted by the council, looks at awarding €10,000 for the best new Pop Rock outfit.

The contest, limited to local amateur artists that have at least one member officially resident in Estepona, is aimed at promoting and backing local musical talent as well as encouraging young people in the area to carry through their dreams where originality, quality, creativity, and artistic innovation prevail.

All those amateur pop and rock music outfits whose main economic work is not music may take part in this contest and must prove that at least one of its members is a resident in Estepona. They must be between the ages of 16 and 35 by the day of the contest, April 26, 2025.

€10,000 up for grabs for the best in Estepona Pop Rock talent

The competition has economic rewards of €10,000 and will be distributed as follows: First prize: €5,000, plus a trophy; second prize: €3,000; third prize: €1,000; and two prizes of €500. In addition to the cash prize, the winners of the first prize will receive the contest trophy, a sculpture of the Venus de Estepona sculpted by prestigious local artist Juan Miguel Quiñones.

Registration for contestants will be exclusively online, through the Entry Registration of the Electronic Headquarters of the City of Estepona, along with the personal and artistic data and artistic description. The deadline for enrolment of proposals will remain open until December 31, 2024.

At the end of the application period, the jury, composed of those recognised for professional, intellectual, cultural, and artistic prestige by the Culture department of the council, will make a non-face-to-face selection of the participants who will move on to the final phase, which will be held in person on April 26, 2025, at the Felipe VI Auditorium.