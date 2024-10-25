€500,000 fraud operation busted in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 13:15 • 2 minutes read

National Police in Estepona Credit: BreizhAtao - Shutterstock.

National Police have uncovered a fraud of more than €500,000 after dismantling a criminal gang in Estepona. The operation has resulted in the arrest of two people allegedly guilty of the offence of fraud.

Members of the criminal network managed to contact the tax office through a ‘business email compromise’, or BEC for short, and were able to get three transfers authorised for the amount of €548,614, although they only actually achieved two of them amounting to €99,585.

Business email compromise attacks are a type of cybercrime where the scammer uses email to trick someone into sending money or revealing confidential company information. The malicious sender pretends to be someone trustworthy and requests the payment of a false invoice or asks for confidential data to use in another scam. BEC scams are on the rise due to the increase in remote working. In 2023, in the United States, almost 20,000 BEC complaints were made to the FBI.

This particular form of scam, using the BEC-style modus operandi, consisted of modifying a current account number where transfers from public entities were due to be received, and diverted to an account the plotters had specifically set up to receive the transfers.

Estepona fraud squad uncovered improper email access

The police operation was initiated when a complaint was filed by Hacienda, the tax office, who reported the improper access to their email system and the subsequent diversion of money through three bank transfers. One of them, the one with the highest amount, did not materialise because the current account of origin was left without sufficient funds.

Officers verified that the alleged perpetrators contacted the bank, mentioning a validation code from a previous transfer order to give more veracity to the new fake transfer order.

The Court of Instruction in Estepona immediately ordered the freezing of the bank account where the money was received in order to recover what had been embezzled.

After a complex and exhaustive analysis of the banking operations related to the fake account, it was possible to observe several transfers to other accounts, possibly motivated as security measures, as well as to hinder and slow down the investigative work of the police.

To date, two men, 44 and 43 years old, have been located and arrested, and police are continuing the investigation into the whereabouts of a third man.