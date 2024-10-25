By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 10:00 • 1 minute read

Legal advice desk at the Torremolinos town hall. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.

Since July 2024, Torremolinos council has been giving free legal advice to foreigners of 24 different nationalities on 134 different issues.

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 1.30pm, an expert lawyer in immigration issues, has been available at the town hall, offering free legal guidance and informing citizens of their rights and how to proceed in cases of residence, employment, and housing. As well, and in many cases, the lawyer reviews and clarifies doubts on the documentation necessary to present at the Foreigner’s Office at the National Police station.

Torremolinos council clarifies doubts regarding legal residence

The service is available to all non-Spanish nationals seeking legal advice on a wide variety of topics, most usually though, on issues of residence. The most frequent requests for clarification so far have been on social and family roots as a justification for residence, followed by those related to the family card of a citizen of the European Union, those related to the student permit, and the requirements for nationality and professional training.

The legal guidance service works alongside a team of social workers responsible for the migrant population in Torremolinos, whose aim is to improve social insertion in the town. Their guidance consists of attending each person individually and informing them of the necessary requirements aimed at obtaining their residential regularisation in Spain, specifically those related to social, labour, training, or family roots; family reunification; documentation of minors; authorisations for exceptional circumstances; and residence for humanitarian reasons, such as serious illness, employment, or long-term work; foreign students; asylum; and statelessness.

Booking an appointment for the service can be done through the Torremolinos Despega app.