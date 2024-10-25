How to keep a Spanish house warm in winter

By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 18:20 • 4 minutes read

Heating options in Spain are varied for colder months Credit:Shutterstock:Yanya

While southern Spain might not seem like a place where heating is essential, surprisingly, Spain can experience chilly weather and choosing the right climate control for your home—whether it’s heating or air conditioning—is crucial.

As winter approaches, let’s explore some of the best options to keep our homes warm and comfortable.

Firstly, central heating is essential in northern and central Spain and even quite possibly on the Costa Blanca or Costa del Sol in the depths of colder 10 degree temperatures or unusually frosty mornings. This is especially true for those who like a warm and cosy abode, when the sun just isn’t quite warm enough to touch the sides. In Spain, oil-fired central heating isn’t common: it is costly and delivering the appropriate materials is often inconvenient and not feasible.

It is true that in rural areas, wood-burners and stoves are common yet it is essential to have adequate insulation as if not, up to 60% of heat will be lost through the roof or walls incurring unnecessary costs due to heat leaks. Many older or cheaper homes don’t have this. Checking that insulation adheres to current regulations is a must…and don’t just trust that builders will know what they’re doing!

Do houses in Spain have central heating?

In the city, some apartment blocks do come complete with a communal central heating system but this is more for central or northern terriroties. You’re certainly not likely to see this if you’re down in Málaga for example. Be careful if this is the case in your building as heating costs are communal, meaning that if you plan to be away for a few weeks, you will be paying other people’s bills. Generous but not cost-effective!

Electric heating isn’t so popular with the Spanish, mainly because it is not economical and depends on good insulation and ventilation. Homes in Spain are often airy with marble floors meaning that heat is lost easily. Electric radiators in colder areas are much more reasonable as many offer energy-saving features nowadays. They are usually filled with a heat-retaining gel or liquid which sustains heat for longer than normal radiators. They are also an easy installation option and don’t create an eye sore for your living room. To heat a property with this kind of heating, expect a bill of between €50 to €125 a month for the colder months.

The rustic “bombona” or stand-alone gas bottle offers a cheap option

There is a slightly more rustic way of heating your home – which to some might seem slightly cumbersome or inconvenient – and that is the “bombona”, otherwise known as stand-alone gas bottles. They usually cost from €60 to €150, are economical and are great for mild winter areas such as the Costa del Sol. Usually, to operate with these hefty cylinders, houses must pass inspections offered by Repsol Butano, as gas poisoning due to faulty ventilation is a huge risk. Repsol is the same place where “bombonas” can be purchased, as well as some other gas/petrol stations. Central heating systems that use these gas heaters are also an option and to install this, it costs around €2,000 for a small home. Cepsa and Repsol, Spanish oil provides are often able to provide reasonable deals and installation arrangements.

Sunny Spain… Does solar power work in winter?

With the environment being at the forefront of much European debate, solar energy is tantamount to maintaining the stance on this. Although a relatively new and ambitious concept in Spain, which hasn’t fully taken off, it is a viable option in a country where sun is hardly in short supply. The government is in the process of updating policies and there is now legislation that will require all homes built from 2007 to have solar powered water heating. So, watch this space!

Solar power is fully functional in that it can be used to supply energy for various needs. However, despite Spain’s renown for sunshine hours, these are not perpetual and solar power systems are usually combined with an electric or gas heating system so that users can switch between the two on cloudier or cooler days. Part of Spain’s vow to European environmental policy is to offer grants and interest-free financing of solar power installation for homeowners as this can be costly – anywhere from around €3,000! However, it pays dividends when the bill at the end of the month is not going to break the bank!

Can air conditioning make your eyes dry?

For those who love to keep cool in the summer months, you will be guaranteed to have an air conditioning unit. These are likely to also have controls for heating whereby cold and hot air can be alternated depending on the season. However, there is a drawback. In the same way as cold air, warm air generated by an air conditioning unit can be dry and irritating for sensitive respiratory systems so humidifiers should be bought as a twin complement to combat those sniffly mornings, raspy chests and dry eyes.

As the colder months approach in Spain, choosing the right heating system becomes essential not only for comfort, but also for health and well-being. From efficient heat pumps that are ideal in coastal, milder areas to robust central heating and radiators better suited for the colder inland regions, the diverse climates across Spain call for thoughtful choices. Environmental concerns are also increasingly influential, and with sustainable energy options like solar and biomass becoming more accessible, these alternatives help reduce the carbon footprint while minimizing long-term energy costs.

However, budget and pricing remain crucial, with some systems offering significant long-term savings despite higher initial installation costs. No matter what you choose, embrace the cozy season and stay warm in style!

