Heavy rain expected across Spain due to a DANA

DANA is a Spanish acronym for Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos. It translates to “Isolated Depression at High Altitudes” and a DANA is set to bring intense rainfall across Spain this weekend and well into the next week.

The state meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several regions.

Where in Spain will the DANA arrive this weekend?

The storm is expected to arrive in eastern Spain, including regions such as Catalonia and the Valencian Community, with heavy showers and the potential of hail by Saturday. These areas have active warnings in place, with rainfall possibly reaching up to 20mm per hour in some parts of Marina Alta from Friday evening until Saturday morning, according to AEMET.

Forecasts indicate that DANA will gradually shift southwards, positioning itself over Andalusia by Sunday, where easterly winds will create favourable conditions for intense rain. The Mediterranean coast, including the Balearic Islands and parts of Aragón, are likely to experience the heaviest downpours.

According to Javea Amigos, “the heaviest rain is likely to fall between Comunidad Valenciana and Cataluña.” This makes it essential for residents and visitors to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, as localised flooding may occur in these high-risk zones.

Cooler temperatures to accompany DANA’s progression in Spain

As the rain system moves across the peninsula, temperatures are predicted to drop, with areas like the southern peninsula and parts of the Canary Islands seeing cooler-than-average conditions. This means a shift to colder, wetter days in regions such as Murcia and Andalusia, although northwestern Spain, including Galicia and Asturias, are expected to remain drier than usual.

Will it rain in Spain for Halloween?

DANA’s uncertain trajectory leaves open the possibility of prolonged rainfall across the eastern peninsula. Although weather conditions are expected to be wetter than average in the Mediterranean regions, forecasts remain uncertain. AEMET advises monitoring daily updates to stay informed about possible impacts, especially around the holiday period.

