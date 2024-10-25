Heavy rain expected across Spain due to a DANA

By Letara Draghia •
Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 20:45
• 1 minute read
Credit: Pixabay, Pexels
DANA is a Spanish acronym for Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos. It translates to “Isolated Depression at High Altitudes” and a DANA is set to bring intense rainfall across Spain this weekend and well into the next week.
The state meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several regions.
The storm is expected to arrive in eastern Spain, including regions such as Catalonia and the Valencian Community, with heavy showers and the potential of hail by Saturday. These areas have active warnings in place, with rainfall possibly reaching up to 20mm per hour in some parts of Marina Alta from Friday evening until Saturday morning, according to AEMET.
Forecasts indicate that DANA will gradually shift southwards, positioning itself over Andalusia by Sunday, where easterly winds will create favourable conditions for intense rain. The Mediterranean coast, including the Balearic Islands and parts of Aragón, are likely to experience the heaviest downpours.
According to Javea Amigos, “the heaviest rain is likely to fall between Comunidad Valenciana and Cataluña.” This makes it essential for residents and visitors to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, as localised flooding may occur in these high-risk zones.
As the rain system moves across the peninsula, temperatures are predicted to drop, with areas like the southern peninsula and parts of the Canary Islands seeing cooler-than-average conditions. This means a shift to colder, wetter days in regions such as Murcia and Andalusia, although northwestern Spain, including Galicia and Asturias, are expected to remain drier than usual.
DANA’s uncertain trajectory leaves open the possibility of prolonged rainfall across the eastern peninsula. Although weather conditions are expected to be wetter than average in the Mediterranean regions, forecasts remain uncertain. AEMET advises monitoring daily updates to stay informed about possible impacts, especially around the holiday period.
View all weather news.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.