Hotel Tikar “vinoteca” wine shop Credit: Hotel Tikar

Nestled in the front of the Tikar, in Garrucha, is a hidden treasure, their “vinoteca” wine shop. Filled with a diverse selection of excellent Spanish wines. Beyond the wines of Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Rueda and Albariños you will discover a wide collection of local wines from Almería and the rest of Andalucia. Lesser known areas are available as well, including Granada, Jumilla, Alicante, Bierzo and more. There is also a good diversity of different grape varieties along with indigenous grapes that are only recently becoming more known. “This is one of the more exciting things happening with Spanish wines.” claims Sean McMahon, of the Tikar “Unique grapes only known in small areas have been traditionally used by the campesinos to make their own mediocre wines. Now with a new generation of wine makers travelling abroad mixed with modern equipment and technologies, some wonderful Spanish wines are being created. For example, wonderful red wines made from Mencia or Tintilla de Rota, white wines crafted with Godello or Treixadura are all worth discovering.”

With his enthusiasm for local wines, about 10 years ago Sean began to organise wine trips. Surprised by how many people did not realise there are wines being made here in Almeria, he started introducing people to the local bodegas. What started as a small idea to visit the wineries of Almeria has turned into a full day. Typically, they tour a bodega to see how wine is actually made followed by a wine tasting with the wine maker. Afterwards they travel to a restaurant or meson for a traditional lunch. On the way home they often stop by a ceramics shop, “jarapas” rug factory or olive oil mill for a complete day out. He has expanded into visiting the Murcia regions of Bullas and Jumilla as well. Sean plans to have two trips in November on the 18th and 25th.

If you do not have time for a full day out Sean also organises wine tastings for small groups in the Tikar. Starting with a theme, for example wines of Andalucia, he will select a collection of wines and match them with individual tapas or a meal for a fun and informative private wine tasting. This is a fantastic way to learn about wines and the wine making process with a group of friends.

Each year the Tikar closes over the winter. This year the restaurant will be open until November 30th. Serving lunch Tuesday- Friday, Dinner Wednesday – Saturday evenings and Tikar Tapas on Saturday afternoons.

However, the wine shop will be open into December to help you choose a nice wine gift or the perfect wine for your holiday table.

Hotel Tikar – Garruchia

959 617 131

hoteltikar.com

