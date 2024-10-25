Kate Bush to make a comeback

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 13:10 • 2 minutes read

The iconic singer, Kate Bush is working on a new album project. (Photo Shutterstock)

The iconic singer, Kate Bush, now aged 66, has decided to make a comeback. She said “I’m very keen to start working on a new album,” to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She added: “I’ve got lots of ideas. I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space. It’s been a long time.”

Kate Bush has just finished her short animation “Little Shrew”

Bush said she has been “caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years.” She has just recently finished her new short animation, called ‘Little Shrew’, for the charity ‘War Child’ which she said “has taken up a lot of time this year” but said, “once it is finished l’ll be ready to start anew”. The music for the short film is a new 2024 radio edit of the track Snowflake, which was on her 2011 album, called ‘50 Words of Snow.’

Kate’s animation project started after Russia invaded Ukraine

Kate started working on the animation not long after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and she claimed it “was a shock for all of us”.“Kate went on to say ”I came up with this idea for a little storyboard, and felt that actually, people would probably be more empathetic towards a little creature rather than a human. I came up with the idea of it being a little shrew.” Bush thinks “We’ve all become really desensitised by the violence that we see in films all the time. Where people are just being slaughtered, really. But if a dog were to be killed in a film, everyone would be up in arms. I mean it’s a terrible thing to say, but I think there is an element of truth in that.”

Kate Bush believes the pandemic was a “huge shock”

Two years ago, Kate’s biggest top ten hit, ‘Running Up That Hill’, which reached number three in the UK charts, was named the UK’s biggest song of the summer for 2022 by the Official Charts Company. The song gained popularity again after it was featured in the fourth series of ‘Stranger Things.’ Kate did say when asked if she would perform on stage again that she “isn’t quite there yet.” Kate also mentioned the pandemic and stated “I think we’ve all been through very difficult times. These are dark times that we’re living in. And I think to a certain extent, everyone is just worn out. I mean, we went through the pandemic, and that was a huge shock. And I think, really, we felt that once that was over if you could ever say it was over, that we would all be able to sort of get on with some kind of normal life.

It now remains to be seen what Bush will bring to the music industry in the future and many fans will be excited at the prospect of a possible new album.