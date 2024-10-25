By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 7:57 • 1 minute read

Image: Paula VV / Shutterstock.com.

While love is often said to have no boundaries, being physically close can help strengthen relationships.

In the Balearic Islands, 55 per cent of couples are made up of two people born in the same area, which is a bit lower than the national average of 64 per cent.

Many Mallorcans, however, also form relationships with people from other parts of Spain. The most common partners come from Barcelona.

Dating Survey

An independent study by the dating site SugarDaters analysed data from the Active Population Survey (INE) over the past six quarters and found that 4.2 per cent of couples in the Balearic Islands have one partner from Barcelona, the highest inter-regional pairing in the community.

Alexandra Olariu, marketing director of SugarDaters, explains that people are more likely to form inter-regional relationships with those who live nearby or share strong social connections.

True Love

She adds that love can often overcome distances, with many willing to make sacrifices, like moving away from friends and family, to be with their partner.

After Barcelona, the next most common partners for people in the Balearic Islands are from Granada (2.1 per cent) and Valencia (1.5 per cent). These three regions are the most frequent outside the Balearic Islands.