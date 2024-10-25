Luck on the lottery in Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 21:37 • 1 minute read

Lucky draw in Las Lagunas. Credit: Bonoloto

Luck smiles upon the Costa del Sol once more with the BonoLoto draw for Sunday, October 20, leaving another big prize – five numbers plus a complementary one, winning the second prize of €128,588.22 in Las Lagunas de Mijas.

The ticket, purchased by a sole winner of the second category, was validated in lottery shop number 2 in Las Lagunas, situated at number 24 of Avenida Margartitas.

For the top prize, there were no winning tickets, so the rollover generated will be put into the next BonoLoto draw, in which a single winner could win up to €1,800,000. The winning combination was the one made up of the combination 1, 5, 30, 37, 39 and 48, with the 49 as the complementary.

Big lottery wins along the Costa del Sol

Meanwhile, in Marbella, the European mega draw sold in Spain by ONCE has left a prize of €540,207 in the hands of a customer of the supermarket on Calle Coto los Dolores in the Don Carlos Urbanisation in Marbella.

Two more 3rd level prizes in the ONCE draw, both awarded with €40,000, were also won in Rincón de la Victoria and Alhama de Almería. Finally, the luck of the draw falls on the south coast. Let’s hope the streak of good luck holds out for my Euromillions ticket this weekend.

In other news, this Euro Weekly News writer was in Derio, the Basque Country, this week chatting with the locals. Apparently the Euromillions winner of €162,000 on October 8, 2024, still hasn’t come forward. Someone who bought the astounding winning ticket is probably still walking around with an absolute fortune in their pocket without even knowing it. So, don’t forget to check those numbers.