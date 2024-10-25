Marbella Carpets Clearance Sale

By EWN •
Credit: Marbella Carpets
Marbella Carpets is hosting a clearance sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent off on stunning handmade rugs and carpets, from June to November.
Located on Marbella’s prestigious Golden Mile, they offer an array of high-quality designs, from contemporary styles to luxurious Persian silk rugs, and also provide custom-made solutions. With over 35 years of experience, Marbella Carpets focuses on luxury and competitive prices. Services include home trials, installation, cleaning, and repairs. Their showroom features renowned brands like Guy Laroche, exporting worldwide while supporting multiple languages.
Open from Monday to Friday: 10.00h to 14.00h – 16.00h to 20.00h. Saturday: 11.00h to 14.000h
Edificio Casablanca, Bulevar príncipe Alfonso Von Hohenlohe
+34 952 773 765
info@marbellacarpets.com
www.marbellacarpets.com
