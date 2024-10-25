New Health Centre for Denia

By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 8:22 • 1 minute read

The minister on his visit to Denia Credit: denia.es

The Ministry of Health has officially announced the upcoming construction of a new health centre in Denia, located on Avenida de Miguel Hernandez.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide a wide range of medical services, including family medicine, paediatrics, radiology, nursing, and emergency care. The centre will also house a SAMU base to ensure a prompt and efficient emergency response.

The facility will be built on a plot of land that was ceded by the Denia City Council eight years ago and has now been officially accepted by the Generalitat. The investment for this project is estimated to be around 3.5 million euros, which will be allocated to the company managing the Health Department of Denia by the Ministry of Health until the end of the concession.

The new Denia Health Centre will be equipped with radiology area

The new health centre will cover an area of 1,600 square metres and will feature seven family medicine, seven nursing, six paediatrics, and four paediatric nursing consultation rooms. Additionally, it will be equipped with a radiology area housing two digital radiology devices, an administrative area, and a space for general services.

The bidding process for the construction project and management is set to begin next year, with the construction expected to be completed between late 2025 and early 2026. The anticipated timeline for the execution of the works is 18 to 24 months.

