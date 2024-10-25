Orchid fair, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 2:39 • 1 minute read

The variety of orchids Credit: Songsak Pandet - Shutterstock

The Orchid House in Estepona Botanical Park will host the 10th Orchids and Collectable Plants Fair this November 2 & 3.

The meeting, which will take place on November 2 and 3, will feature cultivation and flowering workshops and the participation of eight exhibitors. In this year’s event there will be the contribution of eight exhibitors/sellers, most of them from Malaga province, who will offer a wide range of orchids, both decorative and collectors items. Among them are Flora del Trópico (Madrid) and Pantrópica (Málaga), orchid growers; Collection Begonias and Araceas, in charge of Begonias & Más (Málaga); Todoplantbulbosas (Sevilla); Bromelias BCN (Barcelona); Viveros El Jardín (Valencia); TropicPlants (Málaga); and Kokedama, and Plants in Moss Balls (Málaga).

Contemplate the fantastic botanical collection of the Orchidarium

The meeting is a great opportunity to contemplate the fantastic botanical collection of the Orchidarium, but also to learn about the art and culture of orchids and orchid growing. The fair includes the holding of three practical introduction workshops for those just staring out in orchid growing, on Saturday, November 2, at 11am and 5pm; and on Sunday, November 3, at 11am. To attend the workshops, which will be held outside the facilities in the Orquidario Botanical Park, you just have to show the access ticket to the enclosure.

Since the capacity of the workshops will be limited, it is necessary to reserve a place in person or by calling the Orquidario on: 951 517 074, within the opening hours (from 10am to 1.30 pm and from 3pm to 5pm).

The Orchid Fair is free of charge, and will be open to visitors from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, without break; and from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.