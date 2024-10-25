By Johanna Gardener • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 11:41 • 2 minutes read

Tax Agency now allows tax payers to pay via Bizum or credit card Credit: Shutterstock:Pabloavanzini

From 2025, those paying income tax returns will now have the option to pay either directly or via installments through Bizum or credit card following changes made by the Tax Agency (AEAT).

Changes are due to take place for workers with regards to how they can now pay their annual income tax return (declaración de la Renta). From 2025, those owing money will be able to use a wider variety of payment methods to facilitate the process as the Tax Agency (Agencia Tributaria) aims to make the task more simple and accessible for tax payers.

Tax Agency to give more control to tax payer offering easier payment methods

The millions of people paying tax contributions will now be able to make the instalments via Bizum or credit card from next spring, according to Soledad Fernández Doctor, General Director of AEAT. In her announcement of the new scheme, she raised the point that 36% of the population use Bizum for electronic payments and 32% use credit or debit card. AEAT is therefore ready and willing to incorporate these payment methods into its system to make life easier for the millions of workers involved in annual tax repayments. She also added that behind the idea was to give more control to the public. By allowing them to use these methods of payment, they can feel in control of who they are paying, when and how and be guaranteed the same standard of service regardless. As part of the push to give people more control when making transactions such as this, the General Director has reaffirmed that this forms part of an overhaul of services and processes which will aim to facilitate making payments for people.

Until now, tax repayments have been made through bank transfers or billed to the payer’s account via a bank or savings account, for example. Now the tax office (Hacienda) has added these two new methods of payment. According to a central bank in Spain, the country is pioneering in its modernising of systems, adapting them increasingly to the needs of the public. According to statistics, Spain is leader in Europe for efficiency of financial transactions with 53% of all payment transfers made in Spain being immediate, far higher than the European average of 15%.

Between January 1 to October 18, employees at AEAT have dealt with almost 14,5 million tax payers of which 5 million have carried out transactions independently (for example, online) and 6.6 million face-to-face. A further 2.9 million tax payers have used services such as the online chat, email or over the phone.

