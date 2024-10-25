By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 21:21
• 1 minute read
Building Better Roads Ahead
Image: Facebook/ Dipu de Malaga
THE Malaga Regional Government is investing €946,359 to upgrade four important roads in the Axarquía region, focusing on enhancing road safety and improving access between local municipalities. President Francisco Salado shared that these improvements are essential for making the roads safer for everyone.
One of the key projects involves stabilising a slope on the MA-4105 (Canillas de Aceituno-Sedella), with a budget of €333,218. Additionally, €613,141 will be used to reinforce three other roads: the MA-4106 (access to Canillas de Aceituno from the A-7205), the MA-3114 (Moclinejo-Almáchar), and the MA-3119 (Benagalbón to Moclinejo).
Salado noted that in the past three years, the Regional Government has launched three plans to improve 52 provincial roads, investing nearly €15 million in total. With construction starting soon, Hormacesa will oversee the MA-4106 upgrades, while Canteras de Almargen will handle work on the MA-3114 and MA-3119. These efforts promise to make travel safer and more accessible for everyone in the region.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.