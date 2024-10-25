By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 21:21 • 1 minute read

Building Better Roads Ahead Image: Facebook/ Dipu de Malaga

THE Malaga Regional Government is investing €946,359 to upgrade four important roads in the Axarquía region, focusing on enhancing road safety and improving access between local municipalities. President Francisco Salado shared that these improvements are essential for making the roads safer for everyone.

Key projects: Enhancing safety on major routes

One of the key projects involves stabilising a slope on the MA-4105 (Canillas de Aceituno-Sedella), with a budget of €333,218. Additionally, €613,141 will be used to reinforce three other roads: the MA-4106 (access to Canillas de Aceituno from the A-7205), the MA-3114 (Moclinejo-Almáchar), and the MA-3119 (Benagalbón to Moclinejo).

Past success: Previous road safety initiatives in the region

Salado noted that in the past three years, the Regional Government has launched three plans to improve 52 provincial roads, investing nearly €15 million in total. With construction starting soon, Hormacesa will oversee the MA-4106 upgrades, while Canteras de Almargen will handle work on the MA-3114 and MA-3119. These efforts promise to make travel safer and more accessible for everyone in the region.

