By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 11:02 • 1 minute read

Image: ADAPT Theatre Group.

Eric Nash, the newest member of the ADAPT Theatre Group, recently shared his journey.

“I moved to Spain in 2010, the year they won the World Cup, after selling my training business in South Africa.”

Staying Active

“Now a widower, I wanted to stay active and was persuaded to join a theatre group. Since then, I’ve participated in several amateur productions on the Costa Blanca.”

“My first show was a series of sketches called Crazy Little Thing Called Love with the Campoverde Theatre Group, and my first pantomime was Treasure Island. Later, I was ‘promoted’ to Head Elf in the Rojales Panto Group’s Snow White and the 7 Christmas Elves.”

“I joined the ADAPT Theatre Group to practice some Spanish, which is another challenge to keep my mind sharp.”

Prince Charming

Eric’s latest role sees him stepping into the shoes of Prince Charming in this year’s panto, Snow White and the 7 Guiris.

The production is sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting Group, with all proceeds going to local charities.

The panto will be held at the Casa de Cultura, Calle Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, on November 28, 29, and 30 at 7:00.PM, with a final performance on December 1 at noon.

Grab your Tickets

Tickets, priced at €4, can be purchased from Bar Amigos (Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro), Mail Pinatar (SEUR, C/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro), or via Eric at ericberg2@hotmail.com or by phone (+34) 656361098.