By Johanna Gardener • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 13:25 • 2 minutes read

Number of workers in Spain has hit a record high Credit: Shutterstock

Spain has reached a record level of employment this summer with 21.8 million workers.

The job market is growing exponentially and positive affecting up to 24,57 people. This is great news for Spain given its history of economic crisis and one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe. The figures were sourced from a public employment survey, which was published this Wednesday. Towards the end of the year, 138,000 jobs were created and unemployment rates fell by 1,200 people with current numbers being 2,75 million people unemployed – the lowest rate since 2008 with the start of the economic crisis.

Spain reaches new record in number of people employed

The number of people working has increased radically with the past year registering a rise of 1.8% or 376,000 workers. Never before have there been so many people actively working or seeking employment. Right now, there are 24.5 million active workers or actively awaiting employment. Most of this growth has stemmed from the private sector where employment positions have multiplied to include 155,000 extra positions, providing work for 18.3 million people. In the public sector, there was a slight decrease in the number of people employed yet figures overall during the past two years have been promising.

Interestingly, the greatest advances in the job market have tended to be for men. The number of working males had risen to 114,800 whereas for women it was calculated at 23,500 female workers. However, in the past year, this figure has reversed showing the opposite trend. The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has also revealed that the most significant upwards trends have been among non-Spanish citizens. In the past year, 180,000 more foreign workers joined the active working population. These patterns were particularly noted in public services and industry with the agriculture and construction sectors showing no change or a decline in employment rates.

Rate of national unemployment in Spain has declined slightly showing promise

The rate of national unemployment is now at 11.2%, showing higher rates amongst women than men. This marks a very slight yet positive decrease since previous years and shows potential for Spain’s future and economic situation. Employment studies revealed that rates of salaried workers, permanent contracts and temporary contracts have all increased in the final quarter of this year. In comparison to last year, there are now more salaried workers than those with temporary contracts, which is also promising as it provides more stability for Spain’s economy and more importantly for Spanish workers.

Although Spain’s employment sector still has significant room for improvement, there are promising signs of positive change, with greater stability emerging in both employment rates and salary structures. Hopefully, this trend will continue, leading to further advancements in employment conditions. Over time, as the job market strengthens, these shifts could transform Spain’s economy and bring renewed opportunities to its workforce, especially for young people.

Find other articles on Employment in Spain