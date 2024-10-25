By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 22:23 • 1 minute read

Mayor, Ana Mula, inspects the new permanent exhibits. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

Fuengirola has just taken delivery of six enormous bronze Spanish history lessons that are about to find their permanent home in the Plaza de España.

The six bronze murals form part of the ‘Somos España’ (We are Spain) project, which project passages from the country’s history. Created by the local artist Paco Pérez in collaboration with Charo García, the bronze panels will be placed by crane in the Plaza de España. Each of them weighs 1.2 tonnes with a size of 3×2 metres.

The six bronze murals were inspected by mayor Ana Mula, who verified firsthand the final result of the works at the municipal facilities before being hauled to their final resting place in the centre of town.

‘I have been pleasantly surprised with the final result of this project, and I have been overseeing all the evolution in the creation of ‘Somos España’ from the preliminary sketches to their clay moulds. But seeing them already finished and already in Fuengirola, I have been really fascinated. It is an impressive sculptural work that will undoubtedly be a real success and that will be located in a special place,’ said the mayor.

QR codes tell the history of Spain

The idea is to fulfil three objectives for Fuengirola: to honour the historical legacy of Spain; add a beautifying element to the town; and, finally, provide innovation with the creation of QR codes with which anyone can download on their own mobile phone a complete explanation of each of the six panels to know what exactly they are looking at, the history behind them, and a glimpse into the fascinating history of Spain.

There are six bronze compositions which reflect six different eras in Spanish history: the first settlers, the first civilisations that arrived on the peninsula, the unification of the different kingdoms and the discovery of America, the Golden Age, the War of Independence, and the contemporary age.

Soon, these bronze murals will be placed in the Plaza de España to be permanently exhibited. All of them will have a QR code by which passersby can find out about the content of each relief.