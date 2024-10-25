The old bird-poop scam is back

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 3:18 • 1 minute read

Moments of distraction. Credit: Alejandro J. Vivas -Shutterstock

The National Police has detected the return of the hackneyed old scam of the bird-poop stain in Malaga: be wary if you are warned of bird droppings on your clothes.

A moment of bewilderment is taken advantage of by a con-artist for the theft of valuables, having a certain predilection for bank cards. The National Police has detected the return of the old scam of the bird-poop stain in the downtown area of Malaga. Recently, at least eight tourists have been victims of an old-fashioned modus operandi used by thieves.

Officers have recently arrested a 56-year-old man who, after approaching foreign citizens in Malaga old town, kindly offered to clean up an alleged bird poo on their clothing. Previously, the ‘affable’ citizen munched on some cookies and, intentionally, directed some spit, with the mixture, onto the clothing of his targets. A moment of bewilderment was taken advantage of by the suspect for the theft of valuable effects, having in this case a specific predilection for bank cards.

An operation, carried out by officers attached to the Central District Police Station of Malaga, began when a flurry of complaints was received in which the victims, mostly foreign nationals, complained about the theft of their belongings by a stranger.

The suspect helpfully offered himself to holidaymakers to clean, apparently, bird dropping stains from their clothes, taking advantage of any moment of a lapse in guard of the victims to steal their belongings.

According to investigation, the pickpocket used clothes such as hats and berets to make it difficult for the police to identify him via CCTV footage. He also wore a fanny pack where, according to the investigations, he kept biscuits that he chewed on when approaching his victims.

With this modus operandi, the suspect stole effects of value from eight tourists, having a preference for their bank cards. Several of the affected reported fraudulent charges on their bank accounts after their theft.