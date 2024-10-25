By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 16:25 • 1 minute read

Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

Once again the rowing team from the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja Municipal Rowing School (RCNT) delivered an outstanding performance.

RCNT took part in the Suma Regional Olympic Rowing Championship, held on Sunday, October 20, in the western part of the Port of Torrevieja.

Competing in the junior and children’s categories, the team, made up of 31 athletes, secured an impressive haul of medals: three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Port Viewpoints

Spectators had the opportunity to watch the races from various viewpoints around the port. The race course was 500 metres long and was the same for all categories, including male, female, and mixed junior teams. The competition featured individual (1X), doubles (2X), and quadruple (4X) events.

In total, 59 boats from four different clubs took part, with final rankings based on the finishing times of each race.

Participating Clubs

The clubs that participated in this Classic Olympic Rowing Regional Championship were Club Náutico Santa Pola, Real Club Náutico Calpe, Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, and Real Club Regatas Alicante.