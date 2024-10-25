Vélez-Málaga goes green with new eco-friendly hybrid buses

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 19:19
• 2 minutes read
Driving Towards a Greener Future
Image: velezmalaga.es
VELEZ-MALAGA is taking a significant step towards eco-friendly public transport by adding two new hybrid buses to its fleet. The local government plans a complete fleet renewal by early next year, marking a major push for environmental sustainability.
The new buses were unveiled by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and transport officials at Travelsa-Alsa’s hub in the town. Lupiáñez stated that this plan is part of a broader strategy to modernise the public transport service, which includes plans for the Historic Centre to be declared a Low Emission Zone.
The hybrid buses, which are 12 metres long, feature a compact propulsion system that reduces emissions by up to 99 per cent. They can carry 25 seated passengers and 69 standing, with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and special seating for the visually impaired.
With electric doors, tinted windows, and USB charging ports, these buses not only promise comfort and safety but also demonstrate a commitment to a greener future for Vélez-Málaga’s residents.
