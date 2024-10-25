Vélez-Málaga goes green with new eco-friendly hybrid buses

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 19:19 • 2 minutes read

Driving Towards a Greener Future Image: velezmalaga.es

VELEZ-MALAGA is taking a significant step towards eco-friendly public transport by adding two new hybrid buses to its fleet. The local government plans a complete fleet renewal by early next year, marking a major push for environmental sustainability.

Enhancing public transport: Plans for a Low Emission Zone

The new buses were unveiled by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and transport officials at Travelsa-Alsa’s hub in the town. Lupiáñez stated that this plan is part of a broader strategy to modernise the public transport service, which includes plans for the Historic Centre to be declared a Low Emission Zone.

Meet the new fleet: Features of the hybrid buses

The hybrid buses, which are 12 metres long, feature a compact propulsion system that reduces emissions by up to 99 per cent. They can carry 25 seated passengers and 69 standing, with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and special seating for the visually impaired.

With electric doors, tinted windows, and USB charging ports, these buses not only promise comfort and safety but also demonstrate a commitment to a greener future for Vélez-Málaga’s residents.

Benefits to new hybrid eco buses in Velez-Malaga

Cleaner Air for Everyone : With their ability to reduce emissions by up to 99 per cent, these hybrid buses are a breath of fresh air for Vélez-Málaga. Less pollution means healthier communities and a cleaner environment for future generations.

: With their ability to reduce emissions by up to 99 per cent, these hybrid buses are a breath of fresh air for Vélez-Málaga. Less pollution means healthier communities and a cleaner environment for future generations. Comfort on the Go : The new buses are designed with passengers in mind, featuring spacious seating, electric doors, and USB charging ports. Commuting becomes a more comfortable and convenient experience, making it easier to stay connected on the move.

: The new buses are designed with passengers in mind, featuring spacious seating, electric doors, and USB charging ports. Commuting becomes a more comfortable and convenient experience, making it easier to stay connected on the move. Accessibility for All : These buses are equipped with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and special seating for visually impaired passengers. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that everyone in the community can access public transport with ease.

: These buses are equipped with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and special seating for visually impaired passengers. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that everyone in the community can access public transport with ease. Reduced Traffic Congestion : By encouraging more people to use public transport instead of driving, these hybrid buses can help reduce traffic congestion. This means less time spent in traffic and a smoother commute for everyone.

: By encouraging more people to use public transport instead of driving, these hybrid buses can help reduce traffic congestion. This means less time spent in traffic and a smoother commute for everyone. Support for Local Initiatives : Choosing to ride these hybrid buses supports local efforts toward environmental sustainability. It’s a small choice that contributes to a larger movement for greener living in Vélez-Málaga.

: Choosing to ride these hybrid buses supports local efforts toward environmental sustainability. It’s a small choice that contributes to a larger movement for greener living in Vélez-Málaga. Modern and Innovative: With a compact propulsion system and modern amenities, these buses represent a shift towards innovative transport solutions. This not only enhances the public transport experience but also showcases Vélez-Málaga as a forward-thinking town.

