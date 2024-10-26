Adapt bilingual panto returns to San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 11:11
• 1 minute read
Panto fun in San Pedro del Pinatar
Image: ADAPT/Gill Brown
FOR 14 years, the Adapt Theatre Group has delighted audiences in San Pedro del Pinatar with their bilingual pantomimes, and this year is no exception. Get ready for ‘Snow White and the 7 Guiris,’ a show that brings together British humour and Spanish flair, ensuring everyone can join in the fun.
This beloved British tradition is performed in both English and Spanish, inviting local friends and neighbours to share in the laughter and excitement. Local schoolchildren and familiar faces from the community often join the cast, creating a true celebration of cultural integration.
While most cast members are native English speakers who sometimes struggle with their lines, by performance time, they are nearly word perfect. It’s not uncommon for kids in the audience to shout out corrections, adding to the fun!
Mark your calendars for performances on November 28, 29, and 30 at 7 pm and December 1 at 12 pm at the Salón de Actos, Casa de Cultura, in San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets are just €4, available at Mail Pinatar or Bar Amigos, or by calling Eric at 656 361 098. All proceeds support local charities, so come along, bring your Spanish friends, and enjoy a fantastic evening of laughter! For more information about the Adapt Theatre Group, visit their website https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.