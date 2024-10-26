Adapt bilingual panto returns to San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Panto fun in San Pedro del Pinatar Image: ADAPT/Gill Brown

FOR 14 years, the Adapt Theatre Group has delighted audiences in San Pedro del Pinatar with their bilingual pantomimes, and this year is no exception. Get ready for ‘Snow White and the 7 Guiris,’ a show that brings together British humour and Spanish flair, ensuring everyone can join in the fun.

A Beloved Tradition: The Magic of Bilingual Pantomimes

This beloved British tradition is performed in both English and Spanish, inviting local friends and neighbours to share in the laughter and excitement. Local schoolchildren and familiar faces from the community often join the cast, creating a true celebration of cultural integration.

A Show for Everyone: Laughter and Fun in Two Languages

While most cast members are native English speakers who sometimes struggle with their lines, by performance time, they are nearly word perfect. It’s not uncommon for kids in the audience to shout out corrections, adding to the fun!

Performance Dates and Ticket Information

Mark your calendars for performances on November 28, 29, and 30 at 7 pm and December 1 at 12 pm at the Salón de Actos, Casa de Cultura, in San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets are just €4, available at Mail Pinatar or Bar Amigos, or by calling Eric at 656 361 098. All proceeds support local charities, so come along, bring your Spanish friends, and enjoy a fantastic evening of laughter! For more information about the Adapt Theatre Group, visit their website https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com.

