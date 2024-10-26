By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 20:44 • 3 minutes read

ADHD Awareness Month reveals new insight into treating symptoms Credit: Shutterstock:MGARCIA_CREATIVE

A new study has revealed that those suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity, also known as ADHD could actually cope better during periods of acute stress.

The study originally emerged from an earlier investigation into why some suffering from ADHD could switch between periods of higher or lower intensity symptoms – appearing to recover and then return to ADHD again in a regular pattern of fluctuation. Based on the questions raised in the study, Maggie Sibley, a clinical psychologist and psychiatry professor at the University of Washington and the study’s lead author, decided to revisit the data to identify what circumstances may actually generate relief for those with ADHD symptoms.

During the investigation, three groups of ADHD patients were studied: those experiencing what appeared to be, a full recovery; those who experienced periods of partial recovery; and those who experienced consistent ADHD symptoms with little relief. The results were unexpected and certainly not contingent with intuitive predictions for the study. It was discovered that those closer to temporary periods of full recovery would likely experience this relief during periods of stress. A similar pattern was found among those who experienced partial recovery.

ADHD may be alleviated during heightened periods of stress or anxiety

Like other psychological conditions, it might not be the ADHD itself that changes, but the way the patient can adapt their circumstances to alleviate symptoms. ADHD is eclectic in the way it manifests itself and ultimately, different strategies may work for different ADHD types or levels of severity. As Arij Alarachi, a psychology phD student at McMaster University said: “ADHD comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes.” With reference to her own study, Sibley commented: “ADHD patients may do best when they have to rise to the occasion. And we see that on the micro level … deadlines [could feel] helpful, or when things are more urgent, you’re able to be your most productive and hyperfocus.” Sara Vranes, who suffers from ADHD and was diagnosed at the age of 36 referred to the concept of hyperfocus as a “superpower.” She referred to how flare ups of her ADHD were less frequent during crisis periods in her previous jobs. Vranes described how whilst working in maternity care, the level of focus and responsibility required made it easier to be calm. She stated: “I don’t want anyone to be hurt, but I was able to handle it because my brain just can hyperfocus. I could see everything clearly and see a process in my mind, and act on it in real time.” She added how during calmer moments, she became more anxious and could not concentrate.

Sibley’s study also interestingly revealed that anxiety can actually complement some forms of ADHD. Alarachi evidenced this in her research, claiming that ADHD patients had been able to prevent themselves from engaging in compulsive or impulsive actions when suffering from anxiety. Sibley summarized the concept:“Think about it like the gas and the brakes in a car, right? The ADHD might be the gas, and then the anxiety is putting the brakes on, like getting people to inhibit a little bit.”

Anxiety and impulsivity may cancel each other out for ADHD patients

In an unusual symbiosis, it appears that extreme emotions of anxiety and impulsivity may cancel each other out in a person with ADHD and create a situation where neither emotion becomes too acute. It has always been believed that over-stimulation is a negative factor for ADHD patients. Non-stimulant medications, for example, are often prescribed to regulate stress hormones in the brain and to raise alertness and focus. It now appears that, despite the wide range of strategies available for individuals with ADHD depending on its severity, it is crucial for each person to identify the most effective ways to manage their symptoms. Exploring whether engaging in highly stimulating or high-intensity activities might be beneficial could be especially important. Sibley concluded: “I always tell people with ADHD, you have to learn to write your own owner’s manual.” She added: “So you have to figure out, what is your brand of relaxation? What is your brand of decompressing?”

October is ADHD Awareness Month

As we observe ADHD Awareness Month , the findings of this recent study highlight an unexpected dimension of ADHD, suggesting that individuals with this disorder may exhibit resilience during periods of acute stress. This insight not only challenges common perceptions but also opens up new avenues for understanding and managing ADHD. By fostering awareness and encouraging further research, we can deepen our knowledge and develop more effective strategies to help those with ADHD navigate both the unique advantages and the challenges they face and empower those with ADHD to thrive.

