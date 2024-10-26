By Nina Cook • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 21:56 • 1 minute read

Almeria earns 36 Blue Flags for its pristine beaches and marinas in 2024, solidifying its reputation for excellence. | Credit: banderaazul

Almeria’s stunning coastline continues to impress as the province secures an impressive 36 Blue Flags for 2024, reaffirming its place among Spain’s top beach destinations.

The prestigious Blue Flag awards, granted annually by the Foundation for Environmental Education, recognise beaches and marinas that meet the highest standards of water quality, safety, environmental management, and services provided to beachgoers.

Blue Flags are evidence of the quality of Almeria’s coastline

This year, Almeria has outdone itself, with more beaches than ever being recognised for their excellence. Popular spots such as San José, Aguadulce, Las Salinas, and Roquetas de Mar are among those awarded, a testament to the province’s unwavering commitment to maintaining world-class conditions. The Blue Flag isn’t just a symbol of pristine waters and clean beaches—it also signifies that these locations are safe, well-managed, and environmentally responsible.

The increase in Blue Flags also highlights the continuous efforts of local authorities and communities in Almeria to uphold environmental sustainability and ensure that visitors can enjoy their time by the sea in the best possible conditions. With 36 flags now flying across the province’s beaches, Almeria is set to attract even more visitors seeking a safe, scenic, and eco-friendly seaside escape.

