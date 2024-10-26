By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 11:50 • 2 minutes read

The temporary field hospital outside the collapsed building (Photo @onda marina online: Facebook)

At 4.00 a.m. Saturday 26th, a building collapsed in La Albericia, Santander. It is believed the explosion was caused by gas. According to sources from the Government of Cantabria and the City Council of Santander, the incident occurred at number 24 on Calle de La Albericia in the Cantabrian capital and has led to the evacuation of all buildings close to the one affected by the explosion. One body has been found in the rubble, and two people are still missing.

A field hospital has been set up in Calle de La Albericia

The gas supply to the entire area has been cut off and two intensive care units and an ambulance are at the scene in addition to the Santander Fire Department and 112 Cantabria. A field hospital has also been set up near the collapsed building. At the scene are the regional president, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, the mayor of Santander, Gema Igual, the regional government delegate, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, and the regional councillor responsible for emergency services, Isabel Urrutia.

One victim of the explosion has extensive burns

The medical director of Valdecilla Hospital, Ramón Herrería, has explained to journalists that all the people admitted, two of them minors, are “stable” and their conditions are not serious. Herrería confirmed that ten people arrived at the centre after the incident, but two have been discharged due to mild smoke poisoning and another has been transferred to Cruces. This person has burns on 37% of his body, so he has been moved to the major burns unit at the hospital in Vizcaya.

“We helped a resident and her little sister escape”

A person living in the building told the press “We heard an explosion at four in the morning and all five of us were able to get out of my house,” He and others were able to help an 18-year-old girl, who had “jumped from the balcony,” and her “little” sister, who was only a few years old, get out into the street. “It took the firemen 20 minutes to arrive,” said the man.

Gas safety in the home

It is important to remain vigilant regarding the use of gas appliances and heaters. Make sure your gas appliances are checked yearly. Heaters that burn gas, coal or wood can emit poisonous carbon monoxide fumes if they’re not working correctly. Carbon monoxide is known as a ‘silent killer’ because you can’t see, taste or smell it. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to a cold or flu and can include headaches, dizziness, nausea and breathlessness. A carbon monoxide detector will flash, and sound an audible alarm if it detects carbon monoxide. You should install one in every room where a gas heater is used and test it monthly.