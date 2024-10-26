By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 23:16 • 1 minute read

Omar Janaan's exhibition at La Térmica. Credit: Omar Janaan, Facebook.

The cartoon art of Omar Janaan will be on show at a new exhibition in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos.

Amor, Humor y Desamor (or, Love, Humour, and Heartbreak) is showing almost a hundred cartoons of different sizes created in a mural style that show off the artist’s skills and which can be viewed from October 25 to January 26.

The pieces, taken from the La Térmica collection, are intended to reach a wider audience beyond the Malaga museum’s walls and out into towns in Malaga province.

Omar Janaan’s passion and motives make everything move

In this exhibition, the artist Oman Janaan focuses on love in all its dimensions, on the passion and motives that make everything move, the reasons why life has meaning. But he also talks about the end of these feelings, defeat, and the dark side of things. And all this without losing sight of humour, the ‘leitmotiv’ that defines his work and of which he has made his own personal brand – having a laugh at everything, no matter how serious.

The pieces, made with acrylic paint in a simple and pop naïve line, continue the line of graffiti and comic book illustration, simplistic in appearance, decisive in execution, and with a wit typical to the character of the Costa del Sol.

The exhibition is at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos. Continues until January 26. The centre is open from 9.45am to 8.15pm Monday to Friday and 9.45am to 2.15pm on Saturdays. Entry is free.