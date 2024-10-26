By Nina Cook • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 0:15 • 2 minutes read

With the EU clock change debate underway, this Sunday could be the last time Europeans “fall back.” | Credit: Adobe Stock

This Sunday at 3am marks yet another clock change across Europe, as clocks “fall back” an hour, signalling the start of standard time. But it may also be one of the last times Europeans face this twice-yearly ritual.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed a ban on seasonal clock changes after a record-breaking 4.6 million Europeans voiced their opinions in an EU consultation. The results were clear: a sweeping 84% majority called for an end to the clock change, citing health, safety, and minimal energy savings as key reasons.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

Originally, Daylight Saving Time (DST) was designed to reduce energy consumption. Introduced during World War I and reintroduced during the 1970s oil crisis, the goal was to maximise daylight use. Yet, recent studies suggest DST’s benefits are practically nil in modern times.

According to research from Charles University in Prague, DST saves less than 1% of annual energy usage. Even more concerning, studies show that the twice-yearly time shifts correlate with increases in heart attacks, road accidents, and sleep disruption—a finding supported by the European Commission.

The 2018 proposal received overwhelming support in the European Parliament, but it didn’t progress as smoothly as planned. Implementing a time-change ban requires all EU countries to agree on either permanent summer or winter time. With some nations favouring “lighter evenings” (summer time) and others “lighter mornings” (winter time), reaching a consensus proved tricky.

Complicating matters, Brexit threw the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland into the mix, risking cross-border time differences if the UK diverged from EU time policies. Then, the pandemic delayed EU agendas even further, pushing the issue to the backburner.

The movement to abolish daylight saving time

Seán Kelly, an MEP from Ireland, has long championed the movement to abolish DST. “The time has come,” he argues, particularly in the current energy crisis, to make a final decision and end the inconvenience. Kelly and other supporters argue that eliminating DST could even reduce household energy costs—potentially by as much as €500 annually.

Is this the last year for daylight saving time?

A group of 67 members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have now put DST’s fate back on the table. The Time Use Initiative and other advocacy groups urge the EU Council to adopt “natural time zones” that more closely align with solar time, arguing that these could bring subtle but tangible benefits, from better sleep patterns to improved road safety.

So let this be of some comfort to you as you sigh about it getting dark so early in the coming weeks—this Sunday’s clock change may well be the last if political momentum finally aligns.

