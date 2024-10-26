By Johanna Gardener • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 13:52 • 3 minutes read

Driverless shuttles implemented in rural France to combat isolation Credit: Shutterstock:berto.ia

In a pioneering effort to address loneliness and enhance mobility in rural France, driverless shuttle buses are being tested to provide eco-friendly transportation options for less mobile residents, fostering community connections and reducing isolation.

Amid changes in electric vehicle technology, driven by top innovators like Elon Musk, it comes as no surprise that driverless vehicles are hitting the charts for popularity and curiosity across the globe. In rural France, the latest initiative has been the development of self-driving shuttle buses to combat loneliness for less mobile residents in rural or isolated areas.

Self-driving shuttles have already been implemented in a number of remote regions across southeastern France as part of the growing trend in electric vehicles. Yann Arnaud, director of responses to customer needs and innovation at French insurance company, MACIF was at the European Mobility Exposition. He told Euronews Next: “We are trying to ensure that this is a new means of travel and mobility for people living in suburban or rural areas.”

Driverless shuttles ensure a quick and safe journey for the less mobile

The shuttles are currently undergoing a trial period in a collection of towns including Val de Drôme – Crest, with a small population of around 68 inhabitants per square km, nearly half the French average of 106 inhabitants. These vehicles have been in action since 2020 and can cover around 5km with seven stops in a 20 twenty minute time scale. The shuttles have their own control operator to ensure a quick and safe journey. Benjamin Beaudet, general director at Beti, the automated shuttle operator said: “We guarantee safety through a technology that is in line with the European vision of what an automated vehicle should be, so a vehicle that has learnt its route before operating it and which, when it is in operation and without a driver on board, simply compares what it has learnt with what it sees.” To explain this technology, he used a comparison between self-driving taxis in the US and China with no predefined routes, with leading companies including Uber and Tesla.

Positive feedback for driverless shuttles: perfect link service for isolated areas

The shuttles have generally received a warm welcome especially for those who really need them or even depend on them to get around. For those with reduced mobility, the initiative has certainly been a godsend. According to surveys across Europe, three European seniors out of every ten had complained about the lack of services and infrastructure to guarantee mobility for those who struggle. Arnaud from MACIF commented: “Today, we are providing a service for people who are deprived of some of their mobility or for whom it is very difficult to get around.” The driverless vehicles also act as a great way to form links with other forms of transport where there is a gap between a regular public transport stop-off point – for example a bus stop – and a more remote destination.

This is not the first or only initiative to be launched in France or Europe. AVENUE (Autonomous Vehicles to Evolve to a New Urban Experience), is a European project, which started to experiment with self-driving vehicles back in 2018. A further project, SHOW (Shared automation Operating models for Worldwide adoption) has also been in action since 2020, organising exciting demonstrations across Europe.

Driverless shuttles: Could this reduce car usage?

France plans to make changes to existing driverless shuttle services in terms of their speed. It also helps that following a successful trial period and promising feedback and results, it can upscale to being a permanent form of transport in rural towns across France. If successful and actively promoted, it is hoped that it could serve in the campaign to reduce car usage and work towards reducing loneliness and isolation for the elderly and those with mobility difficulties.

