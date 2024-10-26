Earthquake drill in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 0:11 • 1 minute read

Emergency service drill. Credit: Protección Civil de Teba

Officers of the Local Police, the Fire Service, Civil Protection, National Police, Guardia Civil, Red Cross, and a half dozen others are taking part in a day-long drill on Tuesday, October 29 in a seismic exercise.

The event has the objective of practicing how to react in case of an earthquake on the Costa del Sol. According to seismic experts, the Malaga province is at high risk of an earthquake and has developed an emergency plan as a result. The increased risk of seismic activity in the Costa del Sol region was highlighted in a seismic map released in 2015 by Spain’s National Institute of Geography, which named Malaga city the second most likely in Spain to experience an earthquake.

Drill practises a municipal plan of action

Small tremors are often felt in the region, with the resulting five-year plan setting out all necessary measures for dealing with the consequences of a larger quake. The drill practises a municipal plan of action and the mobilisation of the operative structure in place to deal with such potential emergencies.

Tests begin at 8am on Tuesday 29 and throughout the day there will be sirens sounding, although not always actually attending real emergencies, as the emergency services all carry out role plays for preparedness in the event of a real earthquake situation based on a theoretical situation centred in the southwest of the city of Malaga. The message from the local authorities in Malaga is not to be alarmed, as this will simply be a drill to ensure all the emergency services are equipped and prepared for a real emergency should it come.