Europe slips in world’s best bars ranking

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 12:44 • 1 minute read

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico. Credit: Handshake Speakeasy, Instagram

Europe is beginning to slip in the rankings of the world’s best bars, with Barcelona’s Sips being knocked off the top of the charts.

In the latest listing of the 50 best bars in the world, Europe’s presence has diminished slightly from 22 in the listings to 19 bars. Sips in Barcelona, which was previously considered the absolute best in the world, has moved down to the number three position, overtaken by Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy and Bar Leone in Hong Kong.

Europe still has 11 of the best bars

Nonetheless, 11 of Europe’s top cities feature in the ranking for the best places to wet one’s whistle. The UK has the best representation in the charts, with a total of 5 of the best watering holes between London and Edinburgh, while Spain has three. Italy has 4 of the best in the world, and Greece another 3.

Beyond Europe, New York is represented five times, and Asia’s classier cities such as Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo are all taking up respectable positions on the list.

Some 700 anonymous industry experts from around the world were consulted and asked to justify their top choices of best bars, as well as Best Bartender nominations. 2024’s best drinks server is Iain McPherson, the owner of Panda & Sons in Edinburgh.

In the top ten of best places to get a drink are, number one, Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, followed in order of greatness by Bar Leone, Hong Kong; Sips, Barcelona; Tayēr + Elementary, London; Line, Athens; Tres Monos, Buenos Aires; Alquímico, Cartagena; Zest, Seoul; and Paradiso, also in Barcelona.