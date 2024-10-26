Europe’s largest ‘Day of the Dead’ altar

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 15:26 • 2 minutes read

Part of the biggest 'Day of the Dead' alter in Europe at the Casa de Mexico, Madrid. (photo: Fundacion Casa de Mexico en Espana)

Europe’s largest altar of the dead is located at the Casa de Mexico, in Madrid. The altar marks the ‘Day of the Dead’ also known as All Saints Day, and is celebrated on the 1st of November as a mark of respect and to immortalise loved ones who have died. In Spain, it is known as All Saints Day as it follows the day after Halloween.

A ‘Day of the Dead’ altar must have key elements on them

Hundreds of people visit every day to see the altar and over 100,000 visitors arrive yearly to see the altar in a tradition that dates back centuries. It is traditional for Mexican people to create altars on the Day of the Dead either at their homes or in graveyards where loved ones are buried. Ruben Piza, the Director of Communications at Casa de Mexico said that there are some key elements to an altar and says: “It must always include a glass of water, a candle, some fruit and pictures or belongings of the deceased. It is different for us in Mexico if you believe your loved ones will come back to visit you. You are happy they want to visit you and it’s a deeply cherished visit.”

The altar is the gap between life and death

The altar represents a bridge between life and death Ruben went on to say that “the belief was, when people died, they had to cross a bridge to reach the underworld., the world of the dead, and they return to the origin, the centre of the earth, where life begins again. The Casa de Mexico states on their website that “for the first time, the visitor will be able to feel the altar through other senses, not only sight but also hearing and smell. The design of the altar and the intervention of the rest of the spaces are inspired by the path of limbo that the deceased take to arrive, that is, the journey from the world of the dead to the world of the living and vice versa. The central piece of the altar is a drawing made by the master Javier Martínez Pedro whose design is inspired by the path that begins with death and brings us back to life, symbolized in the offering. Duality is a concept present throughout the entire journey, life and death, day and night, the moon and the sun, the sky and the underworld, which will be reflected in the different stage spaces.”

Eugenio Caballero, an Oscar-winning director, is the designer of the altar

This year’s altar was designed by Eugenio Caballero, a prominent Mexican artistic director, who specialises in scenography and has also won an Oscar. Eugionio explained the layout of his altar as: “The duality of life and death is represented on the main façade with 40 marigold flowers woven using the Acapulco chair technique. The marigold flower symbolizes the Day of the Dead in Mexico, and thanks to its colour and aroma, it is one of the most representative elements of the offerings. The bright colour of this flower lights up the path and the aroma guides the souls to the altar. The façade is complemented by 9 monumental skulls that emulate the burnished clay technique.”

The altar will remain on display at the Casa de Mexico until November 10th.