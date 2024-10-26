Dreambeach 2025 dates announced

By Nina Cook •
Check out that enormous crowd! Dreambeach 2025 will take place in Villaricos, Almería, from August 13 to 17. | Credit: dreambeach
Music and party lovers, mark your calendars! Dreambeach 2025, one of Europe’s largest electronic music festivals, has officially announced its dates.
The festival will take place from August 13 to 17, once again transforming the stunning coastal town of Villaricos, Almería, into a pulsating hub of dance music and energy.
Known for attracting some of the biggest names in electronic music, Dreambeach has become a must-attend event for fans from across the globe. Over the years, the festival has built a reputation not only for its stellar lineup but also for its unbeatable atmosphere, set against the beautiful backdrop of Almería’s coastline. From house to techno, drum and bass to hardstyle, Dreambeach delivers a wide variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for every electronic music fan.
Festival-goers can expect five days of non-stop music, world-class performances, and unforgettable experiences. With the official dates now confirmed, early ticket sales are expected to soar, as fans eagerly secure their spots for what promises to be another epic edition of the festival.
For those seeking an unforgettable summer experience in 2025, Dreambeach is the place to be. Prepare yourself for an electrifying event—and if you do attend, take very good care of yourself, as at all festivals of this size things can get a little wild!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
