Food Bank Donation from La Caixa Foundation

By Donna Williams • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 9:46 • 1 minute read

Presentation of the donation Credit: lalfas.es

La Caixa Foundation is deeply committed to enhancing individuals’ quality of life.

To this end, the Foundation recently recognised the outstanding efforts of the Social Volunteer Association of l’Alfas del Pi by making a generous € 3,000 donation to the Food Bank. This is very much in keeping with their ethos, where their primary focus is on programmes with significant transformational potential, such as those addressing child poverty, facilitating employment, and improving the living conditions of those considered most vulnerable.

The donation ceremony took place at the l’Alfas branch. The meeting was attended by the head of the CaixaBank area, Carlos Colom, the director of the l’Alfas branch, Alberto Guillem, and the deputy director, Camila Svelsson, together with the president of Social Volunteering, Antonio Viso, and the Councillor for Cooperation and Volunteering of l’Alfas, Isabel Muñoz, as well as Joanna Wilson and Pilar Bouzas, treasurer and secretary of the association. respectively.

The Social Volunteer Association was established n 2013

The Social Volunteer Association, established as a non-profit organisation in 2013, is dedicated to serving municipality residents at risk of social exclusion. With a team of approximately fifty volunteers, they are actively involved in collecting, organising, and distributing clothing and food, as well as providing care to the elderly and sick. Furthermore, they conduct awareness campaigns to foster a culture of solidarity within the community.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.