Iconic saxophonist plays Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 1:41 • 1 minute read

Johan Stengård in concert. Credit: Johan Stengård, Facebook.

Louie Louie in Estepona is hosting a very special icon from the history of pop music on Sunday, November 3.

Johan Stengård has appeared on multiple TV shows and played with many of the great international talents such as Michael Bolton, ABBA, Celine Dion, Eartha Kitt, Nelson Riddle, Harry Belafonte, Lena Horne, Tommy Steele, Sammy Davis Jr., and many more. In recent years, the king and queen of Sweden have chosen Johan to appear on several official state visits abroad. Johan was also invited by the Thai government to perform at the ‘Thai Official One-Year Tsunami Ceremony’.

With entertaining presentations and great empathy, when his saxophone fills the room with all his power, it is quite clear that Johan’s great passion is the saxophone. Playing melodies from the heart, bursting into jazz improvisations or even raw blues solos, he is in his element. But one of his most prized talents is holding a strong final note until all the air has gone out of both him and the audience.

The different musical landscapes of Johan Stengård

When Johan blows through his saxophone, it is as if he is telling a story where the notes become words, feelings, and images. The concerts become journeys through different musical landscapes where the listener is accompanied by Johan’s stories between pieces of music that vary from Folk melodies and Jazz to Musicals.

For one night only, this legend of European sax, Johan Stengård, comes to Louie Louie, Estepona, on Sunday, November 3 at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Louie Louie website for €15.