By Nina Cook • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 13:12 • 2 minutes read

Maintenance train derailed near Madrid’s Chamartín-Atocha tunnel following brake system failure. | Credit: reddit

The recent derailment of a maintenance train between Chamartín and Atocha stations in Madrid has led to a major investigation.

According to reports, a failure caused a train being towed from La Sagra to lose control, leading it to run approximately four kilometres without brakes. This incident, which left two technicians dangerously aboard the moving train, is being classified as “serious” by Spain’s Rail Accident Investigation Commission (CIAF).

Madrid train derailment: breakdown in battery and brake systems

The runaway train incident, which involved a two-carriage maintenance train used for high-speed rail repairs, reportedly began when its towing mechanism malfunctioned. As it started rolling back down the track, neither the brake system nor the emergency battery responded, leading the train to slide uncontrollably down the tunnel.

“Given the steep inclines in the Chamartín-Atocha tunnel, this runaway situation was incredibly dangerous,” remarked a spokesperson from Spain’s Ministry of Transport​.

Safety measures post Chamartín-Atocha train derailment

Reports indicate that the technicians aboard the vehicle fortunately escaped without injury. After travelling at high speeds through the tunnel, the train was diverted onto an alternative track at the Jardín Botánico (Botanic Gardens) station. This diversion likely prevented a larger catastrophe, avoiding the train from colliding with others in Atocha. The train finally derailed after a sharp curve, and its first three carriages overturned upon impact.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente confirmed that the decision to redirect the train to avoid further accidents was made by control centre workers. He described the derailment as a preemptive move to “minimise risks” posed to other vehicles on the track.

Investigation into system failures

The CIAF is now focusing on understanding why the braking systems failed and examining the sequence of events that led to this rare occurrence. According to early findings, the train’s battery system malfunctioned, leaving no power for critical operations. The inquiry will assess the state of the train’s maintenance and evaluate if systemic issues played a role.

An official from CIAF added, “The braking failure could have led to severe consequences if not for the swift response,” reinforcing the need for updated protocols across Renfe’s network​.

Findings from the investigation are expected to shape safety measures in all future rail maintenance procedures, particularly in high-traffic corridors like Chamartín-Atocha.

Spain’s transport officials have called this “an isolated but serious” event, adding to the growing scrutiny over rail safety. Recent cancellations caused by the derailment have affected thousands of Renfe passengers, even in relatively distant regions like Murcia. As the investigation continues, findings are expected to contribute to updated safety measures for all future rail maintenance procedures.

