Malaga best for tech employment in Andalucía

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

Andalusia Technology Park district. Credit: Tupungato - Shutterstock

Currently, Malaga province is short 1,140 professionals in the tech sector, making it the number one province in Andalucía for digital opportunities and the third in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona.

According to a study by Telefonica, there have been 3,016 technology sector jobs advertised in the Malaga province in the last 3 months, and more than a third of the vacancies remain unfilled. Rocío Blanco, head of Enterprise and Self-Employment of the Junta de Andalucía, has said that her department has been taking measures to promote employment in the tech field, especially in 5G, SAP, cybersecurity, and digital technology, as well as holding talks with the private sector on how to attract young people, particularly those deciding in which direction to take their studies.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga, has opted for an attractive training scheme that manages to retain talent in addition to attracting it so that the possibilities for employment are first within the reach of local people.

In Spain, technological employment is growing almost twice as fast as the average of other sectors, but even so, there are more than 120,000 unfilled vacancies in the sector due to a lack of trained professionals.

7.7 percent of those employed in Spain work in technology, and despite being the sector with the highest growth rate, it is still far from the European average of 10.7 percent, which places Spain in position 18 out of 27 in the EU ranking in terms of amount of technological employment in Europe.