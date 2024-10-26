By Nina Cook • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 22:32 • 1 minute read

The renovated Los Raspejos playground in Mojácar offers an inclusive and eco-friendly play space for local families. | Credit: Oficina Turismo Mojacar

The Mojácar Council has completed a comprehensive remodelling of the beloved “Los Raspejos” children’s playground, located in the La Fuente area, creating a safer and more accessible play space for local families.

The project brings modernised features, including new swings, slides, climbing structures, and an inclusive play area designed for children of all abilities, making it the ideal spot for fun and development.

Mojácar children’s playground is eco-friendly and welcoming

In addition to updating the equipment, Mojácar Council focused on environmental sustainability, ensuring all materials used were eco-friendly. This commitment reflects the Council’s dedication to creating public spaces that not only meet the needs of today’s children but also support the community’s long-term environmental goals. The rest area has also been improved, providing a welcoming space for families to relax while their children play.

Revamped Mojácar playground part of a larger initiative

Mayor Fran García expressed his pride in the project, noting, “This renovated playground is more than just a place to play; it’s a space where our children can share unforgettable moments in a safe, vibrant environment.” García emphasised that the initiative is part of a larger infrastructure improvement plan to make Mojácar attractive and suitable for all ages.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the new “Los Raspejos” playground and discover the added charm it brings to the already popular La Fuente district. This upgraded playground highlights Mojácar’s commitment to community wellbeing, fostering a sense of active living and deepening its reputation as a family-friendly town.

