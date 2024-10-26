Picasso Centre, Torremolinos, gets haunted

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 23:54 • 1 minute read

Quimirock, spooky sounds for all the family. Credit: Quimirock

The Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos becomes ‘The Haunted Centre’ for this Halloween celebration between Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1.

There will be storytellers, bouncy castles, a terror maze, and an escape room, among other activities, all laid on for free to anyone who dares visit.

According to the councillor for culture, ‘the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre is preparing an extensive program of free activities for the whole family, including dance, art workshops, an escape room, storytellers, bouncy castles, a terror maze, and a concert by Quimirock, all of which will be just some of the main ingredients of a great autumn party aimed at both adults and kids.’

Arts & crafts workshops, a terror maze, and an escape room

The programme begins on Thursday, October 31 with a children’s creative workshop in the children’s room of the municipal library. There will be two sessions, one at 5pm, intended for children from 3 to 5 years old, and another at 6pm, for children from 6 to 7 years old. The Art and Crafts workshop has the collaboration of the English school Kids&Us in Torremolinos, and to attend it will be necessary to register in the Torremolinos Despega app or by calling 952385182.

Also for Thursday, there will be an escape game called ‘The Cursed Box’. It will be in the cultural centre and will have two shifts of 90 minutes each with a maximum of 48 people, at 6pm and 8pm. The activity is designed for young people from 14 to 30 years old and requires prior registration that can be done in the Torremolinos Despega app.

On Friday, November 1, the activities begin at 11am with the performance by the ‘Torremolinos Dance Centre’ at the main entrance of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. There will also be bouncy castles installed in the gardens, weather permitting, from 11am to 8pm, and different art workshops from 11am.

The most terrifying afternoon on Friday, November 1 will present the ‘Quimirock and the Monster Machine’ concert from 5.30pm to 7pm in the gardens. And afterwards, and until 8pm, the fun will continue with DJ Frankesnstein.