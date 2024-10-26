By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 8:51 • 1 minute read

Image: Maria & The Pink Ladies & Panthers.

On Saturday, October 19, Maria and the Pink Ladies held their annual event at Zenia Boulevard to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Ladies and Panthers were out in force as the volunteers worked hard all day, offering their merchandise and raising much-needed funds to help in the fight against cancer.

Shades of Pink

The day was very much focused on breast cancer, with many of the public wearing all shades of pink to show their support for those still fighting, rejoicing for those who have survived it, and remembering the women and men who lost their fight to this heinous disease.

Following this, there was a small ceremony in which three pink balloons were released: one in memory of Pink Panther Keith Hales, who recently lost his fight against cancer; another in memory of Stevie Spit, who supported the Pink Ladies for many years and hosted numerous events, but also recently lost his battle; and the third in memory of all those who have succumbed to breast cancer.

Continued Support

The management of Zenia Boulevard presented Maria with a cheque for €500, and together with donations collected on the day, the Pink Ladies raised over €2000.

Maria would like to thank the Boulevard management for their continued support, her volunteers, the people of the coast for their donations, and all the artists who performed on the day.