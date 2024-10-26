Processionary caterpillars have arrived early

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 17:35 • 2 minutes read

The toxic processionary caterpillar has arrived early Photo by Eloi Smith on Unsplash

The processionary caterpillar or the ‘Thaumetopoea Pityocampa’ as it’s known scientifically, has arrived months earlier than usual. They are extremely dangerous to animals, especially dogs, and also to young children as well. Experts are warning dog owners to stay away from areas which have a lot of pine trees and recommend that pine trees in people’s gardens should be treated now to prevent the moths from nesting.

The processionary caterpillars are covered in toxic hairs

Pine processionary caterpillars are usually around three to four cm long, with a warm yellow, orange, or brown colour. Their bodies are covered in millions of hairs which function as tiny poison arrows to protect themselves. These hairs can cause allergic reactions in humans and can kill dogs if they are poisoned by one and it’s left untreated.

Climate change has affected the processionary caterpillar’s life cycle

The caterpillars spend their first few weeks in white spider-web-like nests in pine trees. Once they crawl down to the ground, you will see them either still in a crowd regrouping, or walking in a line, sometimes up to two metres long. This is why they are called processionary caterpillars. They will walk in a line until they find a suitable place to crawl underground. After a few months underground, they turn into moths and fly out, usually in February or March. But this year, their usual lifecycle has become disrupted in some parts of Spain and processions of caterpillars have begun to line up already, a lot earlier than normal. In municipalities in the Malaga province such as Alhaurín de la Torre, where the caterpillars have been seen, the councillor in charge of environmental matters, Abel Perea, warns that “climate change is directly affecting the life cycle of the processionary caterpillar. He went on to say “What should normally occur in February and March is taking place in October. This anomalous behaviour is related to the high temperatures and the absence of rain until very recently.”

Take extreme care when walking your dog near pine trees

If your dog inhales the hairs of these caterpillars they may develop a severe reaction and start to vomit, their tongues can swell up and the reaction could even cause death if not treated quickly by a vet. Make sure you check your dog carefully after walking anywhere there are pine trees, especially in parks or forest areas. It may be safer to avoid taking your dog to areas where there are a lot of pine trees.